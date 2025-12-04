OneMain (NYSE:OMF) SVP Sells $40,424.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Hedlund sold 652 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $40,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,098. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 13.15%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.5% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of OneMain by 4.6% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

