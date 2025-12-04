Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 128,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,196,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $262,593,000 after purchasing an additional 36,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 15.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $292.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.11.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,076,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $232.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.17 and a 200 day moving average of $223.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

