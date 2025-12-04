M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.11% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 984.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 2.1%

VDE opened at $129.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $133.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.82. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

