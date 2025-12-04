M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $160.00 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.82.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

