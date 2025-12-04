Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $4.57 Million in Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.27% of Vital Farms as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VITL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 432,848 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,687,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,017,000 after purchasing an additional 444,402 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 3.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,106,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 2.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 807,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VITL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $790,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 685,776 shares in the company, valued at $32,450,920.32. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $829,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,391,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,995,772.30. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,367 shares of company stock worth $3,035,512. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of VITL stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.35 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.