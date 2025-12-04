Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Position in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,905 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,901,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $40,338,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $34,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,039,000 after purchasing an additional 322,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $15,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $138.65 on Thursday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,835. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,148 shares of company stock worth $152,218. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $89.10) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $92.00 to $114.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.94.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

