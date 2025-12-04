Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $5.12 Million in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.07% of Saia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Saia by 177.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $266,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,726.14. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps bought 422 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $277.60 per share, with a total value of $117,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,115.20. This represents a 29.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SAIA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna set a $350.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $305.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Saia to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.10.

Saia Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Saia stock opened at $326.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $551.78. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $839.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

