FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 218.6% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 114,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 107,176 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $48.20.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.19%.FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

