Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2,497.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,539 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ares Capital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,259,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124,196 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ares Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.48 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 45.16%.Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 13,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $265,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,920. The trade was a 86.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

