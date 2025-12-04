Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 36,460 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,460 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TransUnion by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,720,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,539,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,503,000 after purchasing an additional 274,903 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 61.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,104 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,739,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,156,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,220.11. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $84,040.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,231.68. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $728,083 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $101.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.08.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

