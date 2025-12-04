Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $4.96 Million in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,694,000 after buying an additional 126,501 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 28.1% in the second quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 147.0% in the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 53,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWONK. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $1,029,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,089.93. This trade represents a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $89,979.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,456.20. This represents a 33.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 202,225 shares of company stock valued at $20,643,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $92.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 0.48. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Profile

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

