SP Asset Management LLC Has $14.03 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

SP Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $112,316.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,240.64. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,937,203 shares of company stock worth $529,264,894. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citic Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.65.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average is $171.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

