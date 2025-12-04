Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 3484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.6801.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIGRY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Kion Group Trading Up 2.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 2.19.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

