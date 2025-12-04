Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $48.4120, with a volume of 7321662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is -213.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

