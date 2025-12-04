Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 11,697 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 51.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $79.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVMD. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $218,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 145,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,138. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $4,504,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 247,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,609,554.04. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 308,033 shares of company stock valued at $17,078,322 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

