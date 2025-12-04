Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Open Text Corporation $OTEX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 356,116 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Open Text by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 27.4% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. Open Text Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

