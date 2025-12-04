Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Up 15.8% – Here’s Why

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 11 and last traded at GBX 11. 2,220,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,064,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.11. The firm has a market cap of £96.93 million, a P/E ratio of -84.85 and a beta of -0.41.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

