Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $258,000 Stake in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 72.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 732,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,147,000 after buying an additional 60,699 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $916,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Five Below by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

