Hamak Gold (LON:HAMA) Stock Price Up 27% – Time to Buy?

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Free Report) rose 27% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 and last traded at GBX 1.33. Approximately 4,079,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 8,499,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05.
Hamak Gold Stock Up 42.9%
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.20.
Hamak Gold Company Profile
Hamak Strategy Ltd. (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a Company combining traditional gold exploration in Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy.
