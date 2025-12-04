Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.3077.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,956 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.10. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $134.72.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

