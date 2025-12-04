Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

TALO opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 19.02%.The firm had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 11,193,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,992,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,127,000 after purchasing an additional 58,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,765,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,295,000 after purchasing an additional 455,409 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 11.5% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 4,251,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 437,788 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,965,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,440,000 after buying an additional 592,509 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

