Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT at $106.00

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush upped their price target on Logitech International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI opened at $118.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41. Logitech International has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $123.01.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 14.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $703,518.13. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,516.41. This represents a 31.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,380.11. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 63.7% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.