Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,549 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,769,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 25.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,897 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,088,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,238,000 after purchasing an additional 630,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $62,470,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,675,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,541,000 after buying an additional 484,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ STLD opened at $171.50 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $172.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

