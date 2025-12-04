iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,632 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $95.55 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average is $91.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

