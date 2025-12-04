Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 486.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This represents a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $74.29 on Thursday. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.45%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.72.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

