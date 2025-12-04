Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 69.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,992 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 401,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,221,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 153.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

