Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $VMD

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,323 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMD. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 199.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 78,735 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 230,670 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $257.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.34%.The company had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

