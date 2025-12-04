OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 3,628 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in InterDigital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 37.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 121,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in InterDigital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $341.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.81 and its 200 day moving average is $288.55. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $169.58 and a one year high of $412.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.43 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 53.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.63, for a total value of $184,363.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,049,154.64. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.31, for a total value of $375,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,078,763.67. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,966 shares of company stock worth $2,071,596. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IDCC. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on InterDigital in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.67.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

