OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 102,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.1% during the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 14,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 58.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Capital One Financial set a $22.00 target price on Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 39.79%.The firm had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.10%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

