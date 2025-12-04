UBS Group AG $UBS Stock Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,111 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in UBS Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 0.2%

UBS Group stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $42.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.