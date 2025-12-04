M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. FWG Investments LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $456,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,989,000 after buying an additional 49,116 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1%

VBR opened at $212.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $214.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.51. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

