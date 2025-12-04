OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys New Stake in Hippo Holdings Inc. $HIPO

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hippo by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hippo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hippo by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 91,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Mccathron sold 2,725 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $92,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 470,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,638.56. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Zeltser sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $194,033.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 74,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,790.28. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,721 shares of company stock valued at $345,510 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hippo Price Performance

NYSE HIPO opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.75 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 21.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIPO shares. JMP Securities set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hippo and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hippo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hippo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Hippo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

