OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $356,000 in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,031,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,444,000 after buying an additional 580,963 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 438.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 610,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 497,296 shares in the last quarter. Amanah Holdings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,163,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 928,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 322,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 238,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TPC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.82 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Tutor Perini’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In related news, CEO Gary G. Smalley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.08 per share, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,021. This represents a 4.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 116,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $7,503,323.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 4,154,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,736,623.09. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,313 and sold 325,000 shares valued at $21,147,376. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

See Also

