OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 67,600 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. $PRCH

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Porch Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 108,857 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Porch Group by 296.6% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 872,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 652,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,607,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

In other news, Director Amanda L. Reierson sold 50,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $883,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 151,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,796.25. The trade was a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $1,027,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 999,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,685,962.96. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Stock Performance

PRCH stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Porch Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. Analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

