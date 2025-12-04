OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Decreases Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 82.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,752 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 113.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,128,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,079,000 after buying an additional 3,257,428 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,157,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,395,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,998,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,464,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $80.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 7.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBIN. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

