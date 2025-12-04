Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Stock Holdings Trimmed by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Medpace by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Medpace by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.35, for a total transaction of $1,771,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,100. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 23,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.25, for a total transaction of $13,750,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,550 shares in the company, valued at $387,125,287.50. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 387,257 shares of company stock valued at $232,992,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $576.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $565.74 and its 200-day moving average is $450.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $626.26.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Rothschild Redb cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.18.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

