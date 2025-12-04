92,371 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Bought by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,371 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,000. Salesforce comprises 2.5% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,823,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,221,275,000 after purchasing an additional 909,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,669,224,000 after buying an additional 114,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $2,826,049,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,484,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,386 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,419,037,000 after acquiring an additional 437,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total transaction of $565,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,233,709.52. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total transaction of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at $32,803,314.90. This represents a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 184,284 shares of company stock worth $43,862,999 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $238.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.78 and a 200 day moving average of $253.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.96 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.29.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

