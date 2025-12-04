Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $257.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $225.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CHKP opened at $191.10 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $178.64 and a twelve month high of $234.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.13.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

