Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 135,536 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $72,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 0.91.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.91 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alane P. Barnes sold 91,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $646,128.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 416,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,679.20. This trade represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 161,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

