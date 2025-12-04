Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NB Bancorp, Inc. $NBBK

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,299 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NB Bancorp were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBBK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at NB Bancorp

In other NB Bancorp news, Director Hope Pascucci acquired 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.07 per share, with a total value of $84,712.16. Following the purchase, the director owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. This trade represents a 4.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NB Bancorp Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NBBK opened at $20.32 on Thursday. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $51.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. NB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NB Bancorp from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of NB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded NB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NB Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

