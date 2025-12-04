Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,260 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OII. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 11,380.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $742.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.48 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OII. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

