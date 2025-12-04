Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $290.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.3333.

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $295.00 price target on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $271.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $139.22 and a twelve month high of $276.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $3,696,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,666,771.30. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 52.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 80,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.