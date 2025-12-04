Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,975,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $572,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,646,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after purchasing an additional 548,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $312.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $322.25. The firm has a market cap of $849.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

