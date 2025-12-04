Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

Several research firms have commented on VIR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 466,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $2,820,764.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,621,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,282.45. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,031,666 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,045. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

VIR opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $872.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.47). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,963.54% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

