Charles Cohn Purchases 80,708 Shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Cohn purchased 80,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,534.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 891,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,663.84. This represents a 9.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NRDY stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Nerdy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $246.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.78.
Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. The company had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.25.
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
