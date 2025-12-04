Lido Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:WMB opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.09%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

