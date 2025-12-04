Lido Advisors LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,421,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 236,666 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

