Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 5,757 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% in the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $159.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.44. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $194.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 62,166 shares of company stock worth $10,814,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.