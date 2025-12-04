Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Director Purchases $17,797.25 in Stock

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) Director John Allen Gray acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $17,797.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 42,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,095.75. This represents a 3.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Allen Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, John Allen Gray acquired 5,500 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $76,065.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, John Allen Gray bought 15,000 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

Shares of SAMG opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $181.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.28%.The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAMG shares. Zacks Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

