Insider Selling: Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) CEO Sells $20,780.00 in Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) CEO Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $20,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 426,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,639.02. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $21,580.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $20,640.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Dan Paterson sold 2,000 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Dan Paterson sold 3,299 shares of Verastem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $32,132.26.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Dan Paterson sold 390 shares of Verastem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $3,896.10.

Verastem Stock Performance

VSTM opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $671.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VSTM shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 price objective on Verastem and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Verastem by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 110.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Verastem by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

